Santa Fe moves forward with midtown campus redevelopment project

“So the vote, to be absolutely clear, the vote was not to approve a plan but to approve an agreement with the developer that will run for a year as we worker collectively, collaboratively, with the community to develop a plan,” said Webber.

The city-owned, 64 acre campus, was left vacant when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design closed in 2018. Before that it was the College of Santa Fe.

Webber says the city has big plans for the redevelopment project.

“We’re looking at something that in the future could turn into a new center for Santa Fe with housing, with higher education, digital jobs, public spaces, parks, a really gorgeous new neighborhood in the geographical center of Santa Fe,” he said.

Over the next year Webber says the public is strongly encouraged to provide input and ideas.

“We’re a little big constrained because we’re living in the era of COVID-19,” he said. “So ordinarily we would have gatherings, and all kinds of openings for people to come in public and have presentations and have their voices heard. There will be a lot of creative ways for people to weigh in, write letters, send phone messages, ask questions, use what we’re doing now, Zoom meetings to get their voices heard.”

The next virtual meeting where the public can provide input is set for Tuesday, May 12th.



