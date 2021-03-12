Santa Fe movie theater offers unique experience

The response has been positive, Grendle said.

"So the vibe is safe. And given our number of bookings, and the phone calls I've gotten, I would say our vibe is not just safe, but it's responsible. And that's the word I really want to put on -- it's responsible, it's safe, and now it's getting fun too," Grendle said.

Violet Crown will open Friday.

Customers will be scheduled to arrive at certain times, so there's only one group in the lobby at a time.

The theater was allowed to open after Santa Fe County reached the Green level of restrictions.