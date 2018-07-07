Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday | KOB 4
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday

David Lynch
July 07, 2018 05:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After being closed for more than a month, forestry officials announced the Santa Fe National Forest will reopen to the public on Monday.

Higher humidity levels and rain factored into the decision, which was announced Saturday afternoon. The fire restrictions will also be lifted as monsoon season begins across New Mexico.

Officials said there were a handful of "human-caused fire starts" in the forest since June 1 when the closure was implemented, but none of them resulted in wildfires in a year when much of New Mexico has experienced or continues to experience extreme drought conditions.

"We are appreciative of the public's patience and understanding throughout the process, and we applaud their efforts to communicate restrictions and closures to others," Forest Fire Staff Officer Lance Elmore is quoted as saying in a release.

Meanwhile, Carson National Forest west of Taos will remain closed after the latest assessment by officials. Officials say they are waiting for more areas of the forest to receive rainfall, but recent weather trends have been encouraging.

David Lynch


Updated: July 07, 2018 05:01 PM
Created: July 07, 2018 03:51 PM

