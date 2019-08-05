Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting

Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting

KOB Web Staff
August 05, 2019 10:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Santa Fe native is among the 22 people who were killed at an El Paso Walmart Saturday.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 86-year-old Angie Englisbee grew up in Santa Fe, but lived in El Paso. 

The publication reports that Englisbee, whose maiden name is Silva, got married at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church before eventually moving to Texas.

Englisbee's niece told the paper that her aunt was on the phone with one of her sons before the shooting. 

“She was in line, waiting to get checked out,” Moya-Crites told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “He cut her off, saying ‘Mom, I’m going to let you go. I’ll call you later.’”

Not long after, the family said they learned Englisbee was killed. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 05, 2019 10:53 AM
Created: August 05, 2019 10:34 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash
Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash
Several New Mexico football teams struggle to find players
Several New Mexico football teams struggle to find players
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
Advertisement




Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting
Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting
Another El Paso victim dies; death toll at 22
Another El Paso victim dies; death toll at 22
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
FBI offers reward to help find suspected Santa Fe bank robber
El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting
El Paso comes together to remember victims of mass shooting