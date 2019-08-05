Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting
KOB Web Staff
August 05, 2019 10:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Santa Fe native is among the 22 people who were killed at an El Paso Walmart Saturday.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 86-year-old Angie Englisbee grew up in Santa Fe, but lived in El Paso.
The publication reports that Englisbee, whose maiden name is Silva, got married at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church before eventually moving to Texas.
Englisbee's niece told the paper that her aunt was on the phone with one of her sons before the shooting.
“She was in line, waiting to get checked out,” Moya-Crites told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “He cut her off, saying ‘Mom, I’m going to let you go. I’ll call you later.’”
Not long after, the family said they learned Englisbee was killed.
