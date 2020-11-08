Santa Fe nonprofit feeds first responders

Kai Porter
Created: November 08, 2020 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A nonprofit organization in Santa Fe is showing support for first responders by providing workers free meals.
"It was really pretty amazing,” said Chris Kramer, with Santa Fe Feeds First Responders.
Kramer is talking about the response from the community in Santa Fe after he created the organization Santa Fe Feeds First Responders, which he started when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March. He said they were able to raise close to $40,000 to provide free meals to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
"We handed out vouchers essentially. And all these vouchers were $20, and we delivered the vouchers to Presbyterian and to Christus, and once we had enough vouchers flowing we started sending some to the EMTs, Santa Fe County Fire Department, police department, so all the first responders were really included,” Kramer said.
Those first responders could then use the vouchers for a meal at one of about 30 participating restaurants around Santa Fe. Kramer said he hopes it makes a small difference for the brave men and women putting their own lives on the line during this pandemic.
"My wife is a provider herself and I know it first hand. She has to go into work in her clinic and it's a very stressful environment. Every single day she's seeing a lot of people that are scared, they're nervous and there's all these other ancillary things that are coming up in people's lives because of the pandemic. So just cheers to all of them for doing that hard work day in and day out,” he said.
With COVID cases spiking Kramer said the need now has never been greater.
"Now we're thinking it's time to ramp it back up because things are even worse back when all this started,” he said.
To donate to Santa Fe Feeds First Responders, or to become a participating restaurant, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company