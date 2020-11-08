Santa Fe nonprofit feeds first responders

Those first responders could then use the vouchers for a meal at one of about 30 participating restaurants around Santa Fe. Kramer said he hopes it makes a small difference for the brave men and women putting their own lives on the line during this pandemic.

"My wife is a provider herself and I know it first hand. She has to go into work in her clinic and it's a very stressful environment. Every single day she's seeing a lot of people that are scared, they're nervous and there's all these other ancillary things that are coming up in people's lives because of the pandemic. So just cheers to all of them for doing that hard work day in and day out,” he said.

With COVID cases spiking Kramer said the need now has never been greater.

"Now we're thinking it's time to ramp it back up because things are even worse back when all this started,” he said.

