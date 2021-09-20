Santa Fe officials seek public input on Midtown project | KOB 4
Santa Fe officials seek public input on Midtown project

Kai Porter
Updated: September 20, 2021 06:54 PM
Created: September 20, 2021 04:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - This week, the public will have a chance to weigh in on what the Midtown District in Santa Fe will look like. The city is in the process of coming up with a new plan to develop the property.

The city is holding another series of planning workshops this Wednesday through Saturday to learn about how the 64-acre property could be developed and offer feedback on the different possibilities.

The city-owned site was left vacant when the Santa Fe University of Art And Design closed in 2018. Before that, it was the College of Santa Fe.      

KOB 4 spoke with Mayor Alan Webber in May last year — after the city approved a contract with a Dallas-based master developer and other local developers to redevelop the Midtown campus.

Webber said they're working to come up with a master plan. 

"And now we're looking at something that in the future could turn into a new center for Santa Fe with housing, with higher education, digital jobs, public spaces, parks, a really gorgeous new neighborhood In the geographical center of Santa Fe,” said Webber.


