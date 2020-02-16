Santa Fe officials want daily flights to LA amid film boom | KOB 4
Advertisement

Santa Fe officials want daily flights to LA amid film boom

Santa Fe officials want daily flights to LA amid film boom Photo: Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0

The Associated Press
Created: February 16, 2020 11:37 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Economic development officials are seeking the return of daily flights between Santa Fe and Los Angeles to support the ongoing growth of film production in New Mexico's capital city.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the officials said such flights would have a significant impact on the economy of northern New Mexico.

Advertisement

American Airlines is set to temporarily restore weekly direct flights to Santa Fe Regional Airport. The flights beginning April 11 are currently scheduled on Saturdays only, meaning round-trip passengers would have to stay a week if they wanted a nonstop flight.

The airline plans to maintain the Saturday schedule through Oct. 24.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

SWAT team initiates tactical operation in response to barricaded subject
SWAT team initiates tactical operation in response to barricaded subject
Local UFC fighter dedicates fight to Moriarty brothers who were killed in crash
Local UFC fighter dedicates fight to Moriarty brothers who were killed in crash
Tupac hiding on tribal land? Filmmaker plans to shoot movie in New Mexico
Tupac hiding on tribal land? Filmmaker plans to shoot movie in New Mexico
K9 helps apprehend subject in SWAT situation in SE Albuquerque
K9 helps apprehend subject in SWAT situation in SE Albuquerque
UFC Rio Rancho results
UFC Rio Rancho results
Advertisement


SWAT team initiates tactical operation in response to barricaded subject
SWAT team initiates tactical operation in response to barricaded subject
Santa Fe officials want daily flights to LA amid film boom
Santa Fe officials want daily flights to LA amid film boom
Local UFC fighter dedicates fight to Moriarty brothers who were killed in crash
Local UFC fighter dedicates fight to Moriarty brothers who were killed in crash
K9 helps apprehend subject in SWAT situation in SE Albuquerque
K9 helps apprehend subject in SWAT situation in SE Albuquerque
UFC Rio Rancho results
UFC Rio Rancho results