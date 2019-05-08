Santa Fe Opera sets course for 2020 season | KOB 4
Santa Fe Opera sets course for 2020 season

The Associated Press
May 08, 2019 10:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Santa Fe Opera is announcing plans for the coming year at the open-air summer opera stage in the foothills of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Leaders of the opera company scheduled announcements Wednesday about the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Opera offerings this summer include a new fairy-tale thriller from a Danish composer who created an operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Paul Ruders' composition titled "the Thirteenth Child" is inspired by a Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

In recent years, Santa Fe has been the backdrop for productions of an opera about the dawn of the nuclear age in 1940s New Mexico and a world premiere of a techno-infused opera about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

A casino operated by Tesuque Pueblo has taken its place adjacent to the opera.

