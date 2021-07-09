Santa Fe Opera slowly reopens

“We're much slower to be completely reopening around here because we have over 500 employees here on campus, and we just feel like with singing, being such a danger in this pandemic, that making sure that we're taking every precaution to keep our artists and patrons safe is of utmost importance,” said Dennis.

Dennis said they are more excited than ever to welcome visitors back.

“So we're doing last minute notes on costumes we're doing paint touch ups on the set we are finalizing props, finalizing shifts and lighting, just final notes really,” she said.