Santa Fe Opera slowly reopens

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 09, 2021 06:36 PM
Created: July 09, 2021 04:58 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.-Fans can experience the reopening of the Santa Fe Opera in a whole new way, Saturday, July 10.
With two large LED screens, this season there will be a new way to experience the opera, all from the comfort of your car.
“If you’re somebody who really enjoys those close up shots and getting to see every detail, that is the venue for you the sound quality is amazing coming through the radio station in your car, if you bring a handheld radio, and you want to enjoy the stars above. I think it’s a really spectacular option,” said Chelsea Antrim Dennis, Director of Production at the Santa Fe Opera.
Masks are required and social distancing measures still in place. The theater will be filled about 75 to 80% capacity.
“We're much slower to be completely reopening around here because we have over 500 employees here on campus, and we just feel like with singing, being such a danger in this pandemic, that making sure that we're taking every precaution to keep our artists and patrons safe is of utmost importance,” said Dennis.
Dennis said they are more excited than ever to welcome visitors back.
“So we're doing last minute notes on costumes we're doing paint touch ups on the set we are finalizing props, finalizing shifts and lighting, just final notes really,” she said.
