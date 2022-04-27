Santa Fe passes $382M budget for next year

While the discussions were going on, a mystery has also unfolded in Santa Fe. The New Mexico Auditor’s Office is investigating millions of dollars missing from Santa Fe.

"We are so deeply concerned that the City of Santa Fe financial house is in disarray that we are coming in to provide a backstop and brought oversight and to try and get them from where they are to where they need to be,” said Brian Colón

Between $4 to $5 million is missing, and the questions on where it is are pouring in.

"People are asking the questions, ‘well has there been money stolen, is it missing?’ Look, we can't even answer these questions because they can't give us the data,” Colón said.