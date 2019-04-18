Santa Fe plans to help with migrant influx
The Associated Press
April 18, 2019 02:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa Fe officials are preparing to assist and temporarily house asylum-seekers passing through New Mexico after crossing the U.S-Mexico border.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that Las Cruces officials are looking to work with Santa Fe and Albuquerque to take turns receiving busloads of immigrants.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says most of the asylum-seekers are passing through the state to reach relatives or sponsors in other parts of the country.
U.S. immigration authorities began dropping off migrants in Las Cruces last week.
Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima says the city has assisted about 800 refugees, but its system is starting to get overwhelmed.
Webber says Santa Fe officials traveled to Las Cruces to get briefed on that city's system for welcoming and processing asylum-seekers.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: April 18, 2019 02:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved