Santa Fe Plaza lights up with Christmas spirit

Megan Abundis
Updated: November 27, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: November 27, 2020 09:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa Fe kicked off the holiday season Friday night by flipping the switch on thousands of twinkle lights in the Plaza.

Fewer people than usual attended the event, which was streamed online.

However, Santa was there to see the lights shine bright.

"I just hope it begins the spirit of the Christmas season," he said. "Everyone can set aside some of the worries and concerns and that people have suffered over this time. We're hopeful this can be an uptick and wonderful time for us."
 


