Santa Fe police ask for public's help locating shooting suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 29, 2021 08:54 PM
Created: May 29, 2021 08:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Green Tree Inn that left one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. where they discovered a 59-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. 

SFPD said the suspect fled in a stolen silver 2001 Buick sedan with the license plate AKTL45. The vehicle has dark tinted windows and three blue and purple butterfly stickers, and a red lip print sticker on the rear window. 

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American man in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a baggy gray t-shirt and blue gym shorts. He is approximately 5'9" with a thick build. He is also believed to be armed with a handgun. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Luke Wakefield by calling 505-955-5406.


