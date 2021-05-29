Santa Fe police ask for public's help locating shooting suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 29, 2021 08:54 PM
Created: May 29, 2021 08:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Green Tree Inn that left one man in critical condition.
Officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. where they discovered a 59-year-old victim with gunshot wounds.
SFPD said the suspect fled in a stolen silver 2001 Buick sedan with the license plate AKTL45. The vehicle has dark tinted windows and three blue and purple butterfly stickers, and a red lip print sticker on the rear window.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American man in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a baggy gray t-shirt and blue gym shorts. He is approximately 5'9" with a thick build. He is also believed to be armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Luke Wakefield by calling 505-955-5406.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company