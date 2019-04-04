Santa Fe police cracking down on speeders | KOB 4
Santa Fe police cracking down on speeders

Kai Porter
April 04, 2019 06:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Speeders in Santa Fe can expect a ticket — that's the message from Santa Fe police who have launched what they're calling Operation Spring Blitz.

"I've noticed that they are going much faster than before,” said Alan Martinez, who lives in Santa Fe.

He said he’s noticed many drivers don't seem to care about the speed limit and don't follow the rules of the road.

"There's been accidents right here. People run the stop sign. They do a California roll they call it," he said.

Santa Fe police have noticed too. The department says it’s experiencing a significant increase in both car accidents and in fatalities from car crashes. At the same time, the department says its seen a steady decline in enforcement citations over the last decade. That's why this Spring Santa Fe police are stepping up enforcement in problem areas.

"I think it's a great idea. It really is. Save some lives. We've had too many accidents," said Martinez.

The Santa Fe Police Department says it'll see how its operation goes before the city considers bringing back speed vans to help with the problem.

Kai Porter


April 04, 2019 06:43 PM

