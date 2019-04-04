Santa Fe police cracking down on speeders

"There's been accidents right here. People run the stop sign. They do a California roll they call it," he said.

Santa Fe police have noticed too. The department says it’s experiencing a significant increase in both car accidents and in fatalities from car crashes. At the same time, the department says its seen a steady decline in enforcement citations over the last decade. That's why this Spring Santa Fe police are stepping up enforcement in problem areas.

"I think it's a great idea. It really is. Save some lives. We've had too many accidents," said Martinez.

The Santa Fe Police Department says it'll see how its operation goes before the city considers bringing back speed vans to help with the problem.