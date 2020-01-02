Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 02, 2020 03:07 PM
Created: January 02, 2020 02:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2020.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Paseo De Peralta Thursday morning. Officers found a deceased male in his late 40s.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information about how the man died is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710
