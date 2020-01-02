Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020

Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 02, 2020 03:07 PM
Created: January 02, 2020 02:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2020.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Paseo De Peralta Thursday morning. Officers found a deceased male in his late 40s.

Advertisement

No suspects have been identified. 

Anyone with information about how the man died is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63
Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Embattled Democratic senator to get primary challenger
Sen. Richard Martinez & Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo
Advertisement


Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules
Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules
Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact
Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention