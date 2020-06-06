Santa Fe police investigate Friday night homicide | KOB 4
Santa Fe police investigate Friday night homicide

Justine Lopez
Created: June 06, 2020 12:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe police were called out to the area of Calle Atajo and Chestnut Street Friday night after a receiving a 911 call from an individual asking for help, saying "they were dying".

After arriving at the scene, officers located 18-year-old Matthias Hutt, who was near the intersection in a vehicle.

Hutt told police that he "stabbed" his friend after the two were "tripping on acid".

Officers were able to locate an unidentified deceased male inside a residence near the 1000 block of Calle Don Roberto.

The victim had injuries consistent with Hutt's description.

Hutt was booked and charged with one count of first degree murder.


