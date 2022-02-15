Santa Fe police investigate sexual offense at high school

Giuli Frendak
SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are investigating a sexual offense that happened in a bathroom on Santa Fe High School's campus last Friday.
Police said the school principal called the Santa Fe Police Department to report the incident.
Officers and crime scene technicians went to the school Friday to collect evidence and interview the students involved.
Leaders also called the involved students' parents, who were there as officers started the investigation.
KOB 4 asked Santa Fe Public Schools for a comment on the incident:
"In consideration of all students potentially impacted by this concern, which we take very seriously, we cannot comment. This is an open and ongoing investigation."
