Santa Fe Police investigate shooting at South Capitol Rail Runner Station

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 05, 2021 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station Monday afternoon. 

Officers discovered two male subjects with gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.

One of the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other subject was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

SFPD did not say whether a suspect has been taken into custody. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt by calling 505-955-5265.


