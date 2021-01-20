SFPD: Suspicious item determined to be unattended fire extinguisher

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Amid heightened security concerns on Inauguration Day, Santa Fe police announced it was investigating a suspicious item Wednesday afternoon.
The item, which turned out to be an unattended fire extinguisher, was located in a parking lot near the intersection Paseo De Peralta and Acequia Madre.
The area was closed, so investigators could determine everything was safe.
However, the roads have since been reopened.
Security is tight in Santa Fe following an FBI alert that states should be on the lookout for potential armed protests at state capitols.
