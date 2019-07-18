Santa Fe police searching for man involved in shooting | KOB 4
Santa Fe police searching for man involved in shooting

KOB Web Staff
July 18, 2019 08:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police Department is searching for a man who they believe was involved in a shooting Thursday.

Miguel Mendroza-Portillo, 35, is suspected of exchanging gunfire with another male near Agua Fria Street and Barela Lane. 

Police say Mendroza-Portillo fled the scene before police arrived. Police believe Mendroza-Portillo was injured by the gunfire.

The Santa Fe Police Department said they are concerned about his well-being and want to question him about what led up to the shooting.

The other person involved in the shooting arrived at a local hospital, according to police. He is listed in serious condition, police say.

Updated: July 18, 2019 08:29 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 05:55 PM

