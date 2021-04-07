Santa Fe Police name person of interest in South Capitol shooting | KOB 4
Created: April 07, 2021 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe Police have named 20-year-old Travis Whaler as a person of interest in a shooting that occurred at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station Monday afternoon. 

The shooting resulted in the death of 24-year-old David Hernandez and hospitalized a 38-year-old man. 

Police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Arellano in connection to the shooting. 

Whaler currently has an active armed robbery arrest warrant in connection to a different case. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department by dialing 911 or by calling 505-428-3710.


