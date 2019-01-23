Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Photo: SFPD
Christina Rodriguez
January 23, 2019 01:03 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Adrianna Harrison.
Harrison is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 122 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants in the area of 5600 Agua Fria St., in Santa Fe.
If you have any information about Harrison, please contact the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2019 01:03 PM
Created: January 23, 2019 12:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved