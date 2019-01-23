Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen | KOB 4
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen

Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen Photo: SFPD

Christina Rodriguez
January 23, 2019 01:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Adrianna Harrison.  

Harrison is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 122 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants in the area of 5600 Agua Fria St., in Santa Fe. 

If you have any information about Harrison, please contact the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: January 23, 2019 01:03 PM
Created: January 23, 2019 12:53 PM

