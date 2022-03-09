Santa Fe police officers resume handling calls for service after tragedy

Kai Porter
March 09, 2022
Created: March 09, 2022 02:53 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police officers have resumed handling calls for service after a nearly weeklong break to mourn the loss of one of their officers killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said the department started handling calls for service as the primary handling agency at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“We are very appreciative for the assistance and support provided by the New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in handling calls for service for the City of Santa Fe to allow our staff to grieve and process our loss,” Valdez said in an email.
New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office took over calls for service in the city after Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran was killed in crash during a pursuit on I-25 last Wednesday.
