Santa Fe police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 19, 2021 04:54 PM
Created: December 19, 2021 04:43 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Santa Fe police is seeking the public’s help in finding a road rage shooting suspect from early Sunday morning.
Officers said it started after a man driving a dark-colored SUV hit one car.
That car followed the SUV to an area near the Walmart on Cerrillos Road. That's when the SUV driver reportedly got out with a gun and shot the driver of the car.
She survived but the suspect drove off.
Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police at 505-428-3710.
