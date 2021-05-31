Santa Fe police searching for suspect in shooting, car theft | KOB 4

Santa Fe police searching for suspect in shooting, car theft

Santa Fe police searching for suspect in shooting, car theft

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 31, 2021 08:36 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the head outside a motel before fleeing the scene in a stolen car.

They said officers were called to the GreenTree Inn around 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a 59-year-old man the victim bleeding in the parking lot. The victim had reportedly been walking his dog in the area.

Medics rushed the victim to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said following the shooting, the suspect threatened residents at the GreenTree Inn and stole a vehicle: a silver 2011 Buick sedan with the New Mexico license plate AKTL45. Witnesses said there were three blue and purple butterfly stickers on the rear window.

Authorities said the suspect was described as a Hispanic or Native American man in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a baggy grey t-shirt and blue gym shorts.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD cracks down on Downtown cruising
APD cracks down on Downtown cruising
Dog owner charged in fatal mauling of a man
Dog owner charged in fatal mauling of a man
1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque
1 dead, 2 wounded after overnight shooting in Albuquerque
Police charge 26-year-old woman in connection to fatal DWI-related crash
Police charge 26-year-old woman in connection to fatal DWI-related crash
39th Red River Memorial Bike Rally returns in full throttle
39th Red River Memorial Bike Rally returns in full throttle