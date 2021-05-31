Santa Fe police searching for suspect in shooting, car theft

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the head outside a motel before fleeing the scene in a stolen car.
They said officers were called to the GreenTree Inn around 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of gunfire.
When officers arrived, they reported finding a 59-year-old man the victim bleeding in the parking lot. The victim had reportedly been walking his dog in the area.
Medics rushed the victim to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.
Police said following the shooting, the suspect threatened residents at the GreenTree Inn and stole a vehicle: a silver 2011 Buick sedan with the New Mexico license plate AKTL45. Witnesses said there were three blue and purple butterfly stickers on the rear window.
Authorities said the suspect was described as a Hispanic or Native American man in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a baggy grey t-shirt and blue gym shorts.
