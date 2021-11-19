Santa Fe police seek wanted man's whereabouts | KOB 4
Santa Fe police seek wanted man's whereabouts

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 19, 2021 01:38 PM
Created: November 19, 2021 01:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for criminal sex charges.

David Carrasco, 52, has an active warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual misconduct of a minor. 

Carrasco is described to be a 5-foot-11-inch-tall Hispanic man, weighing 198 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a spider web tattoo on the left side of his neck and a spider tattoo on the right side of his neck. 

He was last known to be in the Albuquerque area with family.

The case is under active investigation. If you have any information regarding Carrasco's whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact SFPD at 505-428-3710 or by calling Detective Jordan White at 505-955-5298. 


