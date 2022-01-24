Santa Fe police seek information on burglary suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 24, 2022 02:43 PM
Created: January 24, 2022 02:20 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a Santa Fe store the morning of Jan. 14.
Officers are looking for a man accused of unlawfully entering the Act 2 store, at 839 Paseo de Peralta, by breaking an exterior window around 5 a.m. on Jan. 14. According to police, the suspect scoured through the store and took items before fleeing on foot.
Video surveillance was retrieved, which showed a man, with light complexion, inside the store. The man appears is around 5-feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds and wearing what appears to be either a blue or purple hoodie.
If you have any information regarding the case or the man's identity, you are encouraged to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or by reaching out to Detective Cyle Drury at 505-955-5325.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company