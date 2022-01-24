Santa Fe police seek information on burglary suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. – Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a Santa Fe store the morning of Jan. 14.

Officers are looking for a man accused of unlawfully entering the Act 2 store, at 839 Paseo de Peralta, by breaking an exterior window around 5 a.m. on Jan. 14. According to police, the suspect scoured through the store and took items before fleeing on foot.