Santa Fe police seeking whereabouts of missing woman

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 11, 2021 02:39 PM
Created: October 11, 2021 12:33 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a 30-year-old missing woman.
Leandra Daniels was last seen by her family Sept. 27 in the area of 2000 block of Avenida de Las Alturas. Daniels, a 5-foot, 7-inch tall, 140-lb. woman with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light pink shirt with the word "PINK" on it and a purple bandana.
The case is under investigation. If you have any information regarding Daniels's whereabouts, contact SFPD at 505-428-3710 or by calling SFPD detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company