Santa Fe police seeking whereabouts of missing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a 30-year-old missing woman.

Leandra Daniels was last seen by her family Sept. 27 in the area of 2000 block of Avenida de Las Alturas. Daniels, a 5-foot, 7-inch tall, 140-lb. woman with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a light pink shirt with the word "PINK" on it and a purple bandana.