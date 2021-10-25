Santa Fe police to host event displaying newly-implemented body cameras | KOB 4

Santa Fe police to host event displaying newly-implemented body cameras

Santa Fe police to host event displaying newly-implemented body cameras

Jonathan Fjeld
October 25, 2021
Created: October 25, 2021 02:04 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Police Department will be hosting an Axon Roadshow event Nov. 8 at the Santa Fe Place Mall. 

SFPD will be displaying various components the department invested $5,481,937.15 in for the five-year Axon Officer Safety Plan 7+ service contract.

Among the components of the plan are in-car camera devices, interview room cameras, transitioning police officers to the latest less-lethal taser device and implementing empathy training devices.

SFPD recently completed the rollout of the Axon Body 3 camera devices for all field personnel as an equipment and software upgrade for video evidence management. 

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is intended to share how the community will benefit from the investment. Axon will be conducting low-stress demonstrations and sharing information on available solutions fielded by law enforcement agencies.


