Santa Fe police waiting on audit of troubled evidence room | KOB 4
Santa Fe police waiting on audit of troubled evidence room

The Associated Press
Created: January 05, 2020 04:25 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Santa Fe police's poor handling of its evidence room may have affected several cases. But just how many remains a mystery.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the department is awaiting the results of an evidence room audit conducted by a consultant.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says the department will not attempt to determine if more evidence is missing until that audit.

The audit comes more than six months after the Santa Fe Police Department told the District Attorney’s Office it had lost evidence in a first-degree murder case. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

