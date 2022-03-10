Santa Fe police welcoming special community messages for fallen officer's family | KOB 4

Santa Fe police welcoming special community messages for fallen officer's family

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 10, 2022 08:07 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe Police Department is offering members of the community a chance to leave a special message for the family of fallen officer Robert Duran.

A guest book will be available at Santa Fe Police Department headquarters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11. Police are encouraging people to sign the book and write a message for the family. 

An additional guest book will be available at Santa Fe City Hall. 

Officer Duran lost his life while in pursuit of a wrong-way vehicle on I-25 last Wednesday. A public memorial service will be held this Saturday, March 12, for the officer. 


