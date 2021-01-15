Santa Fe prepares for potential weekend protests

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 15, 2021 10:20 PM
Created: January 15, 2021 08:51 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Santa Fe is preparing for potential protests over the weekend.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a state of emergency following an FBI warning about potential armed protests at state capitol buildings.
New Mexico State Police say they have plans in place if things get out of hand.
Business are hoping things don't get out of hand.
“I can’t afford to close. My team — one day they miss work, and they’ll have a problem," said Paddy Rawal, owner of Raaga-Go.
Rawal said they are adjusting their hours, hoping to avoid protesters.
"It’s scary. It’s scary. And I’m right next to the Capitol," he said.
The state plans on calling in the National Guard if protests get out of control.
Officials also warn that criminals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including domestic terrorism.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company