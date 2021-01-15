Santa Fe prepares for potential weekend protests

“I can’t afford to close. My team — one day they miss work, and they’ll have a problem," said Paddy Rawal, owner of Raaga-Go.

Rawal said they are adjusting their hours, hoping to avoid protesters.

"It’s scary. It’s scary. And I’m right next to the Capitol," he said.

The state plans on calling in the National Guard if protests get out of control.

Officials also warn that criminals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including domestic terrorism.

