Santa Fe proposes $1.5M upgrade to parking garages

Kai Porter
May 29, 2019 06:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe is considering spending up to $1.5 million to upgrade its parking garages downtown. 

As part of the city's proposal, the parking garage at Sandoval and San Francisco would get an upgrade along with the Railyards and Convention Center garages. 

In a memo sent to the city council from the city's Parking Division Director, he wrote that the current revenue collection system is more than 20 years old, difficult to maintain and lacks controls to collect revenue.

The upgrades would include credit and debit card processing systems at entrances and exits and parking space count displays. There will also be license plate recognition just in case anyone loses their ticket.

The city plans to pay for the $1.5 million project through a loan from the New Mexico Finance Authority – then get repaid by the additional money generated from the parking garages. It's estimated to generate more than $340,000 a year. 

The proposal still has to clear the city's finance committee and then it will be heard by the full city council on June 12. 

