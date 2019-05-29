Santa Fe proposes $1.5M upgrade to parking garages

The upgrades would include credit and debit card processing systems at entrances and exits and parking space count displays. There will also be license plate recognition just in case anyone loses their ticket.

The city plans to pay for the $1.5 million project through a loan from the New Mexico Finance Authority – then get repaid by the additional money generated from the parking garages. It's estimated to generate more than $340,000 a year.

The proposal still has to clear the city's finance committee and then it will be heard by the full city council on June 12.