Santa Fe Public Schools keep mask mandate following community survey

"More than 5,900 in our community responded to a survey issued at noon last Friday. More responses are in favor of either keeping masks for the remainder of the school year or until spring break compared to lifting the mask mandate immediately. We see the end of this pandemic in sight and believe that offering the option to mask will allow parents to act in their children’s best interests. This virus is unpredictable and we are erring on the side of caution,” said Chavez.

This decision comes after Gov. Lujan Grisham ended the mask mandate at the end of the 30-day legislative session.