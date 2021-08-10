Santa Fe Public Schools reports four new COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 10, 2021 12:32 PM
Created: August 10, 2021 12:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public Schools reported four positive COVID-19 cases.
SFPS reported three cases stemming from Capital High School were confirmed Aug. 7. A positive case stemming from Santa Fe High School was confirmed Aug. 8.
Contact tracing did not indicate that the cases were contracted from within SFPS.
The four students were at school Aug. 6. District officials said anyone who has come in contact with the students has been notified.
