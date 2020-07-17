Santa Fe Public Schools to begin school year online

Dr. Garcia says the district has changes and improvements since students started distance learning when the pandemic hit in the spring.

"We surveyed parents, we surveyed staff and found out things that did not work well, and they can expect a very different program," she said.

Dr. Garcia said the district has already provided laptops and internet connections to students who need them.

However, she acknowledged remote learning will continue to be a challenge for teachers and parents.

"I think it's very difficult for teachers who teach who have children at home who intended to have their kids in school," Dr. Garcia said. "We are working with community partners to see if we can try to open up more child care spaces and see what could be done about that. But that if definitely a challenge for everyone. These are not normal circumstances by any means”