Santa Fe Public Schools to begin school year online | KOB 4
Advertisement

Santa Fe Public Schools to begin school year online

Kai Porter
Updated: July 17, 2020 05:39 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa Fe Public Schools is planning to conduct the first nine weeks of the school year virtually.

Dr. Veronica Garcia, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, the district will move to a hybrid model when coronavirus cases level off.

Advertisement

"It takes a while for it to come down, correct? And so we believe that it probably could very well be during the first 9 weeks. But if it falls sooner, then we will go into hybrid," she said.

The school year officially begins on Aug. 20. 

Dr. Garcia says the district has changes and improvements since students started distance learning when the pandemic hit in the spring.

"We surveyed parents, we surveyed staff and found out things that did not work well, and they can expect a very different program," she said.

Dr. Garcia said the district has already provided laptops and internet connections to students who need them.

However, she acknowledged remote learning will continue to be a challenge for teachers and parents.

"I think it's very difficult for teachers who teach who have children at home who intended to have their kids in school," Dr. Garcia said. "We are working with community partners to see if we can try to open up more child care spaces and see what could be done about that. But that if definitely a challenge for everyone. These are not normal circumstances by any means”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Advertisement


COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico
COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico
Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week
Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
Santa Fe Public Schools to begin school year online
Santa Fe Public Schools to begin school year online
Body Camera Video: Santa Fe police arrest stabbing suspect
Body Camera Video: Santa Fe police arrest stabbing suspect