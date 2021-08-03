Santa Fe Public Schools to require masks for all individuals

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 03, 2021 07:29 AM
Created: August 03, 2021 07:24 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- When school starts August 6 at Santa Fe Public Schools (SFPS), all students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
SFPS announced Monday that all individuals will be required to wear masks while indoors. This includes being inside school buildings and riding school buses. Masks are optional outdoors and may be removed.
The move aligns with CDC recommendations for universal masking in schools and Governor Lujan Grisham's recommendation for all New Mexicans to wear a mask indoors.
SFPS will hold a town hall Tuesday, August 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. to field questions from the SFPS community. District leaders will address topics ranging from masking requirements to facility readiness, the Desert Sage Academy remote learning option, PPE and surveillance testing.
