Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering free grab-and-go meals for students

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 15, 2020 09:45 PM
Created: March 15, 2020 08:53 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Santa Fe Public Schools will begin providing free meals for children at designated drive-up locations beginning March 16.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that all New Mexico public schools will be closed for three weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Albuquerque Public Schools also announced they would provide free meals for students during the three-week closure.
Any child under the age of 18 can receive a free meal during the following times:
Below is a list of school distribution locations in Santa Fe:
Aspen Middle School
Capital High School
Chaparral Elementary School
Kearney Elementary School
Ramirez Thomas Elementary School
Santa Fe High School
Sweeney Elementary School
