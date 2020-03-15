Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering free grab-and-go meals for students | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering free grab-and-go meals for students

Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering free grab-and-go meals for students

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 15, 2020 09:45 PM
Created: March 15, 2020 08:53 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -  Santa Fe Public Schools will begin providing free meals for children at designated drive-up locations beginning March 16. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that all New Mexico public schools will be closed for three weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Albuquerque Public Schools also announced they would provide free meals for students during the three-week closure.

Advertisement

Any child under the age of 18 can receive a free meal during the following times:

  • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 a.m.

Below is a list of school distribution locations in Santa Fe:

Aspen Middle School

Capital High School

Chaparral Elementary School

Kearney Elementary School

Ramirez Thomas Elementary School

Santa Fe High School

Sweeney Elementary School


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
Patron of Defined Fitness tests positive for COVID-19
Patron of Defined Fitness tests positive for COVID-19
State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact
State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact
APD: At least 4 shot, 1 dead in SE ABQ
APD: At least 4 shot, 1 dead in SE ABQ
Advertisement


Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel to temporarily close for 30 days
Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel to temporarily close for 30 days
Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering free grab-and-go meals for students
Santa Fe Public Schools will begin offering free grab-and-go meals for students
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact
State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact