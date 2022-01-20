Santa Fe Public Schools will return to in-person learning Monday

The superintendent said the district has been reassured that there are enough rapid antigen tests available to ensure the safety of students and staff. Also starting on Monday, SFPS will implement the new self-isolation and quarantine guidelines required by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“While we are continuing to see large numbers of vacancies due to COVID-related absences, we will continue to make the best decisions possible with the tools at hand and will pivot if necessary when new information becomes available," Chavez said.

Important reminders for returning to school on Monday include the following: