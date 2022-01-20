Santa Fe Public Schools will return to in-person learning Monday | KOB 4

Santa Fe Public Schools will return to in-person learning Monday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 20, 2022 03:13 PM
Created: January 20, 2022 03:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

"We believe it's in the best interests of students to return to school given that we are seeing a downward trend in positive cases reported to the district," SFPS Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said.

When the district first announced they were transitioning to remote learning, they were averaging 80 to 90 new COVID-19 cases a day.

"Since the pause, this average is down to 30 cases per day," Chavez said. "Going remote helped slow the spread of COVID in our schools. Given this improvement, we're pleased to welcome students back to classrooms on Monday."

The superintendent said the district has been reassured that there are enough rapid antigen tests available to ensure the safety of students and staff. Also starting on Monday, SFPS will implement the new self-isolation and quarantine guidelines required by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“While we are continuing to see large numbers of vacancies due to COVID-related absences, we will continue to make the best decisions possible with the tools at hand and will pivot if necessary when new information becomes available," Chavez said.

Important reminders for returning to school on Monday include the following:

  • Students and staff should wear 3-ply disposal or KN95 masks. Masks can be obtained at all SFPS school and district sites.
  • Students feeling ill and/or showing signs or symptoms of being sick should not come to school. Instead, they should go to the SFPS testing site at 430 La Madera for a free COVID test. The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
  • Students in SFPS’ Test to Stay program will test in their schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This optional, modified quarantine program prioritizes an unvaccinated student's in-person learning despite having a COVID-19 exposure.
  • Indoor/outdoor eating options for all students, weather permitting.  
  • SFPS will continue to offer tutoring on Mondays to Thursdays for quarantining elementary students. Students are given a code to access tutoring services.


