Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public Schools will be returning to remote learning later this month. The superintendent made the announcement Tuesday morning.

"I am announcing today a hiatus of our volunteer hybrid program due to the rampant rise in COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County and New Mexico and SFPS' philsophy to always prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Veronica C. Garcia said.