Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning | KOB 4
Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 10, 2020 11:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Public Schools will be returning to remote learning later this month. The superintendent made the announcement Tuesday morning. 

"I am announcing today a hiatus of our volunteer hybrid program due to the rampant rise in COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County and New Mexico and SFPS' philsophy to always prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Superintendent Dr. Veronica C. Garcia said.

Nov. 20 will be the last day of the hybrid program for the school district. 

"This notice will allow parents to make arrangements for their children to be at home and learn remotely," Dr. Garcia said. "If parents are able to keep their children home next week, I urge them to do so." 

The district will decide by January as to when and under what format the students will return to school, unless new guidance is issued by the New Mexico Public Education Department. 


