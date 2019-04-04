Santa Fe renter leads effort to change city casita rule

The Santa Fe native has been renting a casita in the downtown area since October 2017.

"It's affordable and it's within walking distance of my workplace," she said.

Durfee shares a lease with her friends who live in the main house. She says one of them may be forced to move out because city code says a property owner can't rent two homes on the same property.

"Since the property owner doesn't live here, my landlord doesn't live here, the city is essentially asking us to vacate one of the two dwellings. So I'll either have to leave or my good friends in the front will have to leave," she said.

Now, Durfee is leading an effort to try and change the city code.

"If I do become a casualty of this, what I believe to be a really antiquated city ordinance, I'm hoping to be proactive in getting this ordinance changed," she said.

Durfee said she feels the current ordinance only makes it harder for people like herself to find an affordable place to rent in a city known for its short affordable rental supply.

“We have an affordable housing crisis and this ordinance is really arbitrary sort of, it's removing these affordable housing options for people like me," she said.

If the change is approved, the entire city council is expected to vote on the change next month.