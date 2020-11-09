Santa Fe restaurant installs 'dining domes' outside

Kai Porter
Updated: November 09, 2020 06:26 PM
Created: November 09, 2020 03:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants are finding new ways to provide outdoor dining during the colder months.
Market Steer Steakhouse in Santa Fe is installing "dining domes" for guests.
"As it started to turn a little bit colder, talking to our regular guests that really enjoy the patio, they had started to mention they had some reservations about dining indoors and there was a lot of questions around what are we going to do if indoor dining is restricted, what is that going to look like for you guys," said Kristina Goode, owner of Market Steer Steakhouse.
The domes can seat up to four people. They are equipped with an air purifier, heater and a bluetooth speaker.
"We ordered a few and put one up and put the table in there and actually had dinner and I had my reservations at first, I was like am I going to feel claustrophobic, is this not going to feel safe, and we just had a blast,” Goode said.
Reservations inside the domes are being taken. The restaurant is also planning to order two more.
With so much uncertainty over how the pandemic plays out over the next few months, and restrictions on indoor dining, Goode said it’s just another option on the table to help the restaurant stay afloat.
“I think we’re all in this storm together, maybe just different boats, and it’s our responsibility especially in restaurants to make people comfortable about going out to eat," she said. "We still want to take our spouses out for date, we still want to celebrate, and so we’re really doing the best we can to provide an environment for them to celebrate maybe little things and maybe big things and all of us are just trying to think outside the box to keep it going.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company