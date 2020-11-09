Santa Fe restaurant installs 'dining domes' outside

"We ordered a few and put one up and put the table in there and actually had dinner and I had my reservations at first, I was like am I going to feel claustrophobic, is this not going to feel safe, and we just had a blast,” Goode said.

Reservations inside the domes are being taken. The restaurant is also planning to order two more.

With so much uncertainty over how the pandemic plays out over the next few months, and restrictions on indoor dining, Goode said it’s just another option on the table to help the restaurant stay afloat.



“I think we’re all in this storm together, maybe just different boats, and it’s our responsibility especially in restaurants to make people comfortable about going out to eat," she said. "We still want to take our spouses out for date, we still want to celebrate, and so we’re really doing the best we can to provide an environment for them to celebrate maybe little things and maybe big things and all of us are just trying to think outside the box to keep it going.”



