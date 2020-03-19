Santa Fe restaurant providing meals for first responders

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Santa Fe eatery is spending its new free time serving the people who serve everyone else.
Theo Geo is providing first responders his famous mac and cheese.
"It's just our way of saying thank you and these ambulance drivers and firefighters, you know," Geo said.
Geo has been forced to change his business model. Under the governor's order to protect against the spread of COVID-19, restaurants and bars can only provide take-out or delivery.
He doesn't know what his future holds, but right now, he knows he can serve those who are trying to keep the community safe.
"I moved here five years ago, I couldn't wait to open up a restaurant and now we're just concluding our third year and, you know, this kind of sets you back a little bit, but all we can do is persevere and just try to move forward making all the masses happy," he said.
