Santa Fe Roundhouse sees no protests Saturday; state officials continue to keep guard up

Grace Reader
Updated: January 16, 2021 10:11 PM
Created: January 16, 2021 09:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The safety measures installed at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe ahead of anticipated protests were not put to the test Saturday.
Last week, the city put up two chain link fences and cement blocks in preparation for nationwide protests this weekend and on Inauguration Day. Law enforcement also blocked off many of the adjacent roads to the Roundhouse.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a state of emergency Friday following an FBI warning about potential armed protests at state capitol buildings.
The governor and other state officials said they’re not taking any chances this week after seeing the chaos that played out at the U.S. Capitol more than a week ago.
Santa Fe tourists like Michael Bender said he hopes things continue to stay quiet at the Roundhouse.
“If they don't, these poor soldiers, brave guys, volunteers, the police...aren't volunteers, but they're still being put in a very bad situation,” he said.
Bender has been traveling the country touring historical sites and reminding himself of the hardships the country has gone through.
“It's just amazing how somehow our country got through that, but we did,” he said.
Officials with the FBI are asking anyone with knowledge of possible violence to report it.
