Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages

He said the kids wouldn’t be named, and the number of exemptions and reason for exemptions also wouldn’t be released.

New Mexico law requires all kids going to school get certain vaccinations unless they receive a waiver for medical or religious reasons.

According to Santa Fe Public Schools, 284 students have received exemptions this year out of about 13,000 total students.

“This is really just allowing parents to know, are their kids at more risk,” said Carrillo. “Because I know as a parent I would not send my child to a school that had maybe 20 % of children not vaccinated and I believe in the interest of child safety, which is also our charge besides K-12 education, we have a responsibility to do that.”

This is a controversial issue. Some in the anti-vaccination movement believe vaccines can be linked to autism and health issues, but experts say there is no evidence of that.

