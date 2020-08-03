Santa Fe school leaders, students discuss how to combat gun violence, drug use in the community

"There's been studies with young men about impulse control and some of these situations, we don't know for sure, but I would imagine when kids are at parties I don't think they are drinking punch,” Dr. Garcia said.

Dr. Garcia discussed how access to guns is a big part of the problem. As for the students, many spoke up about the impact of isolation during the pandemic.

"You do feel isolated. I felt the same way too, but again, there's resources out there that students can use to communicate with each other,” said Faris Wald, a student.

Guns and how young men are handling them was a reoccurring theme during the panel discussion.

"I still think a good way to circumvent this gun violence is to be responsible when it comes to the use of firearms,” Wald said.

Panelists also discussed what role they want state legislators to play to help the issue including the possibility of reintroducing a bill that would put more responsibility on the gun owner to lock up and secure guns at home. If they’re stolen by a juvenile and used in a crime, the adult would be liable.