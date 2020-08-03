Santa Fe school leaders, students discuss how to combat gun violence, drug use in the community | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe school leaders, students discuss how to combat gun violence, drug use in the community

Ryan Laughlin
Created: August 03, 2020 05:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Santa Fe school leaders gathered virtually Monday to address the growing concern of drugs, violence and guns in the community.

This comes after a recent surge in young people dying at the hands of their colleagues.

Advertisement

"These tragedies have been very painful for our school community. All of these tragedies were preventable,” said Dr. Veronica Garcia, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.

Three young men with ties to Santa Fe have been killed since June 5. The first was Aiko Perez, a recent Santa Fe High School graduate who was stabbed to death. Police said the drug LCD was involved. In mid-July, Ivan Perez, 17, was shot in a parking lot. The most recent death involved 18-year-old JB White, a former basketball player at Santa Fe High School.

"There's been studies with young men about impulse control and some of these situations, we don't know for sure, but I would imagine when kids are at parties I don't think they are drinking punch,” Dr. Garcia said.

Dr. Garcia discussed how access to guns is a big part of the problem. As for the students, many spoke up about the impact of isolation during the pandemic.

"You do feel isolated. I felt the same way too, but again, there's resources out there that students can use to communicate with each other,” said Faris Wald, a student.

Guns and how young men are handling them was a reoccurring theme during the panel discussion.

"I still think a good way to circumvent this gun violence is to be responsible when it comes to the use of firearms,” Wald said.

Panelists also discussed what role they want state legislators to play to help the issue including the possibility of reintroducing a bill that would put more responsibility on the gun owner to lock up and secure guns at home. If they’re stolen by a juvenile and used in a crime, the adult would be liable.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
Judge bars Cowboys for Trump leader from son over posts
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park
Advertisement


16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
Santa Fe school leaders, students discuss how to combat gun violence, drug use in the community
Santa Fe school leaders, students discuss how to combat gun violence, drug use in the community
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Tribal officials said the curve is flattening on the Navajo Nation, COVID death rate per capita remains high
Tribal officials said the curve is flattening on the Navajo Nation, COVID death rate per capita remains high