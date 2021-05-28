Albuquerque school rewards students with snowball fight for getting through a difficult year | KOB 4
Joy Wang
Updated: May 29, 2021 06:05 PM
Created: May 28, 2021 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students at St. Therese School in northeast Albuquerque were treated to a snowball fight in May.

The school's principal ordered 700 snowballs from Bahama Bucks to celebrate an end to an exhausting year.

"I'm still a child at heart," said Principal Donna Illerbrun. "And after the year, with such unprecedented challenges, I thought everybody loves a snow day."

The kids seemed to enjoy the unusual way to end a school year. Parents also thought it was a fun idea.

"It's just a great way to end a very difficult school year, but the kids are adaptable. They're resilient and they're having a blast," said Michelle Martinez said.


