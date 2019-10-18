Santa Fe schools chief quickly ends bid for legislative seat | KOB 4
Santa Fe schools chief quickly ends bid for legislative seat

Santa Fe schools chief quickly ends bid for legislative seat Photo: SFPS

The Associated Press
October 18, 2019 11:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The superintendent of the Santa Fe Public Schools district has ended her bid for a state Senate seat a week after announcing her candidacy.
    
Veronica Garcia said Thursday she doesn't have time to run the school district and campaign.
    
Garcia had planned to run as a Democrat for the Albuquerque-area seat held by Republic Sen. Mark Moores where she lives. District 21 leans Republican.
    
She told The Santa Few New Mexican she had been inspired to run by a state district judge's ruling that said vulnerable students are denied the right to an education because schools are underfunded. She says she wanted an opportunity to respond as a lawmaker.
    
Garcia's contract as superintendent in Santa Fe ends in June 2021.
    
She served as state education secretary under former Gov. Bill Richardson.

