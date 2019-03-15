Santa Fe schools use up all allotted snow days | KOB 4
Santa Fe schools use up all allotted snow days

The Associated Press
March 16, 2019 10:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Santa Fe's public schools have used up the current school year's allotted four snow days, and officials say that creates the possibility that another weather-related closure could force the erasure of a holiday in April or the addition of a school day.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that weather-related issues resulted in classes being canceled on Nov. 12, Jan. 18, Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials say an analysis will determine how much breathing room remains.

New Mexico requires students in first through sixth grades to have 5½ hours a day, or 990 hours a year, of school-directed programs, not including lunch. For students in grades seven through 12, the law requires six hours per day, or 1,080 hours per year.

Each total adds up to 180 full school days.

The Associated Press


Updated: March 16, 2019 10:23 AM
Created: March 15, 2019 10:48 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

