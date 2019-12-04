Santa Fe shop aims to reduce single-use plastic waste

Casey Torres
Updated: December 04, 2019 08:26 AM
Created: December 04, 2019 08:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The SOAP Refill Station on Rosina near Cerillos and St. Michaels has been open for about a month.
The owner, Amy Harmon, moved to Santa Fe six months ago after helping her friend open a refill station in Missouri. Her main goal is to help reduce single-use plastic waste.
At SOAP, customers can take in their own recycled container or buy one to refill with liquid soap, laundry soap, hair products, face creams, oils and more.
Harmon said customers can buy a few ounces or even a few gallons. She offers discounts on bulk sales so people can save money.
"I live on a budget," she said. "I do all I can to try to have affordable options in every category."
Harmon also has other household items such as soap dishes, bamboo toothbrushes, loofahs, etc. Because plastic is inexpensive, Harmon said people think it's disposable after one use.
She wants her business model to help people realize that's not true, and continue to use a plastic container more than once to make a difference for our planet.
"I just want to do what I can to contribute to a solution," she said.
For more information, click here.
